Missoula Food Bank and Community Center hits holiday fundraising goal

MISSOULA — The holiday season brings about the spirit of giving and the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center greatly benefited from Missoulian's generosity.

They set a fundraising goal of $325,000 for their 38th annual Holiday Food Drive and met that goal on December 31.

KPAX-TV and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, are committed to making a difference in the communities we serve. Last week, the Scripps Howard Fund contributed a $25,000 check to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center to benefit their Holiday Food Drive. The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes to the E.W. Scripps Company and the communities it serves, including Western Montana.

The money raised from the Holiday Food Drive will help the public this new year by sustaining many programs and keeping shelves stocked.

"It's really important to us that we're constantly managing our inventory very closely. We are extremely busy and we don't have a super large warehouse space. It's really important to us to be making sure that we have enough inventory and enough cash for purchasing to make sure that we can serve all of the families that come through our door," Missoula Food Bank and Community Center Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson told MTN. "Last year we served almost 25,000 people and so we want to make sure that we're prepared to do the same or more this coming year."

If you'd like to volunteer at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center by stocking shelves, packing, or delivering food, click here.