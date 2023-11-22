Missoula Food Bank having successful holiday season

MISSOULA — When you think of Thanksgiving, the turkey and all the trimmings probably come to mind, along with the leftovers you'll eat for days afterward.

But for some Missoula residents, the Thanksgiving dinner isn't affordable and could lead to a holiday without a meal.

That's where the Missoula Food Bank comes in.

The non-profit has distributed over 1,500 turkey dinners to local families in need, including all of the sides to make a full meal kit over the past week.

On top of that, the Missoula Food Bank received generous donations during the Can the Cats food drive, which Griz Nation won this year, raising over 870,000 pounds of food.

The food has already made an impact, there is another food drive coming up for Christmas.

“Holidays are a very busy time for the food bank, November, December. Certainly, we see higher amounts of need, a lot of people needing a little extra support so having a big food drive propelling us into the holiday season is just a great start to what is to come and we're just really excited...engaging the community it makes a big impact,” Missoula Food Bank Director of Operations Caitlyn Taix said.

The holiday food drive will start on December 1, 2023, and will run throughout the month of December. This year, the Missoula Food Bank has a goal of 325,000 pounds and or dollars. There will be drop-off locations at the Orange Street Food Farm, Yokes, and Rosauers during December.

