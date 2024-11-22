Missoula Food Bank holding to give away free turkeys Sunday

MISSOULA — If your family will be without a Thanksgiving meal next week, you're invited to pick up a free holiday kit this weekend in Missoula.

The Missoula Food Bank is holding its annual turkey distribution on Sunday, November 24.

Missoula families can stop by the food bank at 1720 Wyoming Street and pick up a turkey and a bag of fixings while supplies last.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the meals may run out before the afternoon so visit early.

You can look for volunteers when you arrive that will show you where to pull in. Walk-in customers are also welcome.

There is a limit of one turkey per household.

The Missoula Food Bank is still looking for people to donate turkeys for the event.