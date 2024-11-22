Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Food Bank holding to give away free turkeys Sunday

Families can stop by the food bank on Wyoming Street on Sunday and pick up a turkey and a bag of fixings while supplies last.
Missoula Food Bank
MTN News
The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center on Wyoming Street
Missoula Food Bank
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — If your family will be without a Thanksgiving meal next week, you're invited to pick up a free holiday kit this weekend in Missoula.

The Missoula Food Bank is holding its annual turkey distribution on Sunday, November 24.

Missoula families can stop by the food bank at 1720 Wyoming Street and pick up a turkey and a bag of fixings while supplies last.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the meals may run out before the afternoon so visit early.

You can look for volunteers when you arrive that will show you where to pull in. Walk-in customers are also welcome.

There is a limit of one turkey per household.

The Missoula Food Bank is still looking for people to donate turkeys for the event.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader