Missoula Food Bank puts out call for volunteers

MISSOULA — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is looking for about 50 volunteers to help out with a growing need.

The food bank's volunteer coordinator tells MTN News they really need front-facing volunteers, the people who help with the customer intake process, assist with groceries and provide people with resources.

They're also in need of people to fill roles that are more behind the scenes like data entry, stocking, and packing meals.

The food bank is hosting a tour on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1720 Wyoming Street. where people can get a better idea of which areas they can help in.

Those interested in attending the event are asked to sign up bu Sunday, Sept. 24 at https://missoulafoodbank.org/.