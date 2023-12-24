Missoula Food Bank still taking donations for Holiday Drive

MISSOULA — During the season of giving, there is still time to donate to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center for its 38th annual Holiday Drive.

With a goal to raise $325,000 this month the food bank hopes to use these donations to help families in need get healthy food on their tables.

According to the Missoula Food Bank’s website, one in five people in Missoula are supported by the donations given by the community.

You can donate to the Holiday Drive at https://missoulafoodbank.org/get-involved/events/holiday-drive

