Missoula Food Bank still taking donations for Holiday Drive

Front of the Missoula Food Bank Building, Missoula
Derek Joseph
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 16:43:55-05

MISSOULA — During the season of giving, there is still time to donate to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center for its 38th annual Holiday Drive.

With a goal to raise $325,000 this month the food bank hopes to use these donations to help families in need get healthy food on their tables.

According to the Missoula Food Bank’s website, one in five people in Missoula are supported by the donations given by the community.

You can donate to the Holiday Drive at https://missoulafoodbank.org/get-involved/events/holiday-drive

