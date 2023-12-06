Missoula Food Bank using holiday donations to help community members into 2024

MISSOULA — The holiday season is a busy one at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center this time of year as more people come through their doors.

"Expenses are higher [in the colder months] and so we definitely see folks coming in more often," Missoula Food Bank Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson told MTN News.

The Missoula Food Bank relies on the generosity of the community, and the holidays bring out people’s desire to give.

Following the Can the Cats Food Drive around Thanksgiving, the Missoula Food Bank immediately switched gears to December’s Holiday Drive.

Receiving more during the end of the year than any other time, they use the increase in donations to set up the new year.

“We do receive quite a bit of our donations towards the end of the year and that really does allow us to be set up well moving into the late winter and spring which is super to ensure that we are able to continue to serve families in our community," Allison Thompson shared.

The funds are used to ensure that no one is scrambling for a meal when they need it most.

"One in five families in our community are accessing support in some way throughout the year," Allison Thompson detailed. "That’s specifically for our store program. What that tells us is that folks continue to struggle with hunger."

The 38th annual Holiday Drive is happening right now. To donate, visit the Food Bank's website or call 406-549-0543.

Also, KPAX has teamed up once again with First Security Bank and donations can be dropped off at any First Security Bank location.