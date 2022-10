MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank is hosting its School Meals are for Everyone event which aims to organize families participating in school meals.

People can share their family's experiences while being a part of a growing movement to make meals better and more accessible for all kids in the community.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday in the food bank's conference room at 1720 Wyoming Street.

Registration information for the event can be found here.