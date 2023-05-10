Missoula Food Truck Festival to help Cancer Support Community

MISSOULA - It's a perfect celebration of life and hope with a lot of good food and fun to go with it.

The Missoula chapter of Cancer Support Community is gearing up for its second annual Food Truck Festival and organizers say it's an event that fills your heart along with your stomach.

Cancer Support Community Executive Director Odette Grassi has a room full of prizes and games as she gets ready for a party, “Our second annual food truck festival, it is a festival, it’s fun!"



Coming up on Friday, May 12, 2023, 19 food trucks, specialty drinks, raffle prizes and family-friendly games -- including ultimate twister – will be on the field at Ogren Park.

Grassi says the fun is part of a bigger picture of how the Cancer Support Community (CSC) is here for the community.

"Cancer Support Community is here for anyone affected by cancer at any point in that process. So, the survivor, the pre-survivor, the family members, friends, the coworkers, the caregivers. And all programming is free.

The Cancer Support Community opened over a year ago in the historic Cold Springs School in Missoula. At first, there were only four programs a month but now there are more than 60.

Grassi says the demand for support services isn’t going away, We have new people coming to us each week. Statistics are that on average, five-to-seven people in the Missoula area are being diagnosed with new cancer a week."

The Cancer Support Community’s motto is that no one faces cancer alone. And with fundraisers like the food truck festival, CSC will continue to fulfill that promise to anyone navigating a cancer diagnosis.

"We're growing, we're here, we're setting down roots. And there's lots of ways to be connected -- whether you're coming as a survivor or a caregiver or whether you just want to help -- come talk to us, Grassi concluded.

The Food Truck Festival will run from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula. Admission is free.