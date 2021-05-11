Missoula Gives event raises nearly $1.2M for local nonprofits

MISSOULA — Missoula was asked to give and that's exactly what happened.

Nearly $1.2 million was raised for over 150 organizations in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys during a 26-hour event that took place last week.

"Our objectives at the Community Foundation is to encourage philanthropy in the community and encourage people to be givers. Let people know that even giving small amounts really matters and makes a difference," explained Missoula Community Foundation executive director Marcy Allen.

The event, which ran on May 6 and May 7. saw over 4,000 donors participate. Now, a total of 164 organizations will benefit from the most significant Day of Giving so far, including the Missoula Children's Theatre and Lowell School PTA.

The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium led the donations by raising over $100,000. The nonprofit, which works to inspire an appreciation and understanding of insects, is focusing on building a new facility and is especially grateful for the Missoula Gives donations.

"We certainly had high hopes going into it but to hit the goal we hit was phenomenal," said the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium's Glenn Marangelo. "At the point, our organization is at right now, it means a tremendous amount,”

The Butterfly House alone had over 250 donors give to their cause.