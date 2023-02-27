Missoula hair salon has big impact on small population in Montana

MISSOULA - Home. It’s a common word that carries a special meaning to everyone.

For a Misoula cosmetologist Stormi Thomas, her shop is a home away from home, and her clients are like family.

Located at 715 Kensington Avenue, Suite 2C in Missoula, Stormi'z is one of the few hair salons that provide a unique service to one of the smallest populations in Montana.

“We are an all-age modern salon,” according to the cosmetologist’s booking website. “We specialize in ethnic hair, braiding, fades, dread work, tooth gems, and lashes! We also offer other services!”

It’s rare to find a stylist in Missoula that offers the services that Stormi’z does.

“I haven't been anywhere else that services primarily Black people,” said Ambus Handcock, a loyal client of more than 14 years. “I’ve tried a couple of other places, but they suck.”

Thomas said more than 400 revolving clients routinely sit in her chair.

“When I came here, I was like ‘what am I going to do about my hair? what am I going to do about my hair?’ And my friend said there’s a woman who can do it,” said Missoula jazz vocalist Patti Nolan. “I don't know what I would’ve done if she hadn’t been here.”

Her skill set is filling a much-needed gap in our western Montana community.

“I was kinda looking for people who knew how to cut black hair. There's not a lot of people out here who do,” said University of Montana student Sam Alford.

The 2020 Census shows less than 1% of Black people live in Montana, and the lack of services for ethnic hair reflects that data.

“Even at beauty school in Billings, I was bringing some of the only Black customers into the beauty school,” Thomas said.

The Wyoming native can perform wonders for all hair types, but her main clientele was born with a different hair texture.

“White hair grows out from the scalp,” Thomas said. “Black hair kind of grows in a pattern. So his pattern, her pattern, the two out there, your pattern may be different.”

As a single mother of a 5-year-old biracial girl, Thomas said she too can relate to the learning curves of different hairstyles.

So, she also teaches clients how to maintain healthy hair when they’re not in her chair.

“One thing that I have found [helpful] is helping them get a routine,” she said in reference to her male client in her chair. “Like, when you go home, put a du-rag on. When you leave here, put oil on. Don't wash this long, wash here.”

Thomas has been doing hair for more than 16 years. However, to her, this shop is about more than hair.

“They’ll ask me questions or they can come and confide in here because they are homesick,” Thomas said.

Creating a sense of community was one of the reasons why she said she decided to open her own shop.

“It’s a whole different environment than being on campus with them, or having to have an image on the field or maybe the look they got crossing the street like, ‘Oh, there’s a Black kid.’ Here, they all just kind of mesh,” Thomas said.

Missoula has a large population of college students and local athletes who are in need of dreads, braids, or just a haircut come to her shop.

After they’re out of her chair, most of them leave a signature on the numerous ‘Griz’ posters on the walls of her salon.

“That’s like a huge highlight here, which is funny because I see them all as people. They’re my kids, they’re family,” Thomas said.

For the Black community in western Montana, Thomas said there aren’t many options for their desired hair services.

“There’s one girl in Bozman,” Thomas said. “And as far as I know, she and I are some of the only ones until you get to like Billings or Spokane that are offering any of the services.”

It’s not just the unique services and proximity that keep her clients coming back.

“I wouldn’t say there’s another business [in Missoula] where we can just be ourselves and just chill,” Alford said.

Clients also said it’s the only place they can feel comfortable and see a crowd that resembles what’s reflected in their mirror.

“There’s a girl who comes in with her boyfriend and she’s like, ‘I like to come because I actually see more Black people in this one spot, in the hour they're here than I do even in town.’ And I’m Like, I guess I don't think about that,” Thomas said.

