Missoula health experts discuss ‘Dry January’

MISSOULA — A new survey by Universal Drug Store recently ranked states by their smoking rates, illegal drug use, and excessive drinking.

Montana came in third in that last category with the stats showing 24% of the population is considered an excessive drinker.

Whether or not you've made it two weeks or two days into Dry January, just thinking about your own alcohol use is a healthy conversation for anyone to have.

“I think it is an opportunity for people to be curious about their drinking. It is something for maybe some of us that feel like, ‘Hey, I want to see if alcohol is impacting my anxiety. I want to see if alcohol is impacting my ability to sleep or impacting my social relationships,’ Community Medical Center Behavioral Health Manager Emily Dillow said. “Montana has a bit of a reputation for imbibing...and COVID did not help.”

Excessive drinking is still a problem and increased dramatically through the pandemic that we’re finally coming out of.

MTN News

Dr. Samuel Matz with Community Physician’s Group says the physical impacts can be harsh.

“Long-time use is associated with early onset dementia, of course. It’s associated with problems of the liver, problems with memory, and lots of other health problems,” Dr. Matz noted. “There’s a recent study in 2018 showing that it does seem to have long-term negative consequences with the neurons in our brain.”

But it can also increase anxiety and depression. Trying a Dry January or even a dry week could reveal how much drinking is interfering with your well-being.

"Are we coming home from work coming home every single day pouring that glass of wine? Is there something else I want to do? It is going to give us an opportunity to try new hobbies and things. Are we going to change up our routine, so I'm not triggered?” Willow stated.

MTN News

Your primary care doctor is a good first step if you’re concerned.

There are also a lot of apps that can help track your alcohol intake. While they can’t treat disordered drinking, the apps can help you look at how much you drink, connect with others who are trying to cut back, get guidance on meditation -- or help you identify your triggers.

What is also helping is that the industry itself is getting in on it.

“I feel like there is a movement with this increasing popularity of a Dry January or cutting back,” Dillow said. “Bars and social establishments that have alcohol have nonalcoholic alternatives so people can still engage.”