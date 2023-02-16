Watch Now
Missoula home invasion incident moves to County Attorney's Office for review

Missoula Fatal Shooting
MTN News
A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in the 300 block of Brooks Street on Feb. 5, 2023.
Missoula Fatal Shooting
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 16, 2023
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department responded to a call on Feb. 5 where a man had been shot after attempting to break into a home on Brooks Street.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says that the investigation into this incident has now moved to the Missoula County Attorney's Office for review.

The man, identified as Patrick Shemorry, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bennett tells MTN News that all available evidence has been gathered and MPD is waiting on the medical examiner.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident at this time.

