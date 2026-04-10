Missoula hosts Pinwheels for Prevention fair for child abuse prevention

MISSOULA — The Pinwheels for Prevention Resource Fair took over Missoula's Rose Park Thursday afternoon to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA of Missoula, the Child Abuse Prevention Network of Montana and The Parenting Place teamed up to host the event.

Missoulians had the chance to learn about local child abuse prevention resources available to them while also collecting their own pinwheels to display for awareness.

The blue pinwheels have become the national symbol for child abuse prevention.

"They represent a vision for a world where all children grow up happy, healthy, and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities," organizers said.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis also made an appearance and told MTN the real aim is to strengthen families.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Mayor Andrea Davis attended to show her support to Missoula families

"We do that by actually focusing on the parents and the families, really trying to remove stresses in people's lives and support them on what can be a very challenging journey," Davis said. "And I would think that this really represents that old adage of, 'It takes a village to raise a child.'"

The two-hour event also offered friendly activities and treats.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Pinwheels for Prevention

The families that attended were offered a pinwheel to take home to place in their yards.