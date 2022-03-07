Missoula I-90 overpass checked out after storm damage

MISSOULA - Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) engineers say the I-90 overpass on Reserve Street checks out okay after apparent storm damage was discovered this past week.

The overpass carries tens of thousands of vehicles per day across Reserve Street on the west side of Missoula. So losing the bridge for any length of time could be a major transportation issue.

MDT was concerned last week after some of the slope protection underneath the overpass began to give way, releasing water and soil. A bridge engineer was called from Helena to make sure the overpass was still structurally sound, and safe and the state says there's no hazard.

Engineers aren't sure why the slope gave way, and say it might have been caused by the heavy rains. Plans will be made to repair the damage in the next few weeks.