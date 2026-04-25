Missoula In Motion launches annual commuter challenge to encourage sustainable travel

MISSOULA — Missoula In Motion is getting ready for another year of friendly competition aimed at helping the environment and creating change.

The 2026 commuter challenge calls on local employees to branch out of their comfort zones when it comes to transportation. Through this challenge, the program encourages the community to find fresh, sustainable ways to get to work, whether it is riding the bus, walking, biking, or carpooling.

Missoula In Motion said every sustainable trip counts. Program Manager Katherine Auge said winners have the chance to walk away with something extra in their pockets too, including gift cards, raffle prizes and more.

Auge said when one person leaves their vehicle at home, it benefits everyone by eliminating emissions and freeing up parking. She hopes some of the habits picked up during the challenge will stick.

"Missoula In Motion is an organization dedicated to increasing the use of sustainable transportation here in Missoula, and we do that through education and encouragement programming," Auge said. "So we're not building the infrastructure or providing the bus service, but we're educating people about it and offering programs that encourage people to use sustainable transportation when they can."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Katherine Auge, Missoula In Motion Program Manager

For those participating in the commuter challenge, Auge told MTN a tip on how perspective can be a useful tool.

"Also not seeing it is all or nothing," Auge said. "So even if you're only able to leave your car at home even just one day a week, if we all did that collectively, it could have a really big impact and you can still experience the benefits even if you're doing it once in a while."

Participants have until May 1 to register a team or join their workplace's team.

As of Thursday, during an interview with MTN, Auge said about 75 teams were already registered in Missoula.

A kickoff party will be held at Cranky Sams on May 3, and the challenge runs until May 16.

For more information or to sign up, visit Missoula In Motion's website.