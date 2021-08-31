Missoula International Airport announces new director

MISSOULA — A familiar face has been tapped to take over at the Missoula International Airport.

Acting Airport Director Brian Ellestad will start his five-year term on Sept. 6.

Ellestad has been serving as Acting Director while a nationwide search was undertaken to replace Cris Jensen who took a job with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority in April.

A total of 21 candidates applied for the position, according to a news release.

“Brian has the right mix of airport and airline experience we were looking for,” said Matthew Doucette, airport board chair of the Missoula Airport. “Brian has a proven history with our organization and great relationships in the community.”

“I am honored and excited to fill the role of Airport Director,” said Ellestad. “We have a great team here at the airport. I am looking forward to expanding community outreach and working with our regional partners as we continue to grow into the future.”

Ellestad has spent the past 11 years as Deputy Director with the Missoula County Airport Authority. He has also worked at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky as well as Midwest Express Airlines in Milwaukee.

