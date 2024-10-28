Missoula Makers excited to open new storefront downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — You may have heard of the Missoula Makers from their craft markets in Caras Park to their recent residence at Pearl Boba Tea.

However, their new storefront is set to open this Friday in downtown Missoula, three years in the making.

"Rachel and I, when we first met, we were bartending in a local bar, just like down the street and we were like, daydreaming about what this would be like. This is it," shared Missoula Makers co-owner Bailey Durnell.

"Everyone here has really put their heart into this space." - Rachel Cowan

Sustainable and local are two values the co-owners of the Missoula Makers Collective Bailey Durnell and Rachel Cowan set in mind when they thought of bringing handmade goods into Missoula's business scene.

"When consumers trust that they're getting a quality product when they shop handmade, it's better for all of us, right?" Durnell told MTN

Now, the makers finally have a permanent storefront.

"This is a really good spot to sell things and actually make a difference in people's livelihoods and the ability to provide for their families," stated Cowan.

Durnell added, "So, the purpose of having an actual physical storefront instead of an online platform or another version of this is actually to get people in the same room. One of the coolest things about the community of customers that you build is the way that they recognize their values in other people. When they see other people wearing something handmade, the way that they see those values reflected back at them is really special."

"It showcases like the variety of talent in Missoula and the only people that sell with us are creative entrepreneurs, mostly women in Missoula." - Bailey Durnell

It's been busy inside the shop at 112 Front Street to prepare for the grand opening on November 1, 2024.

"Lots of hands, lots of different hands, mostly female hands. They've all been here working, all the people who have helped us build things, all have their own unique skill." detailed Cowan.

Soon, people will be able to find something unique — like a mug, shirt, or pair of earrings — made with intention by a nearby maker.

"Support local artists. I know it sounds simple, but it's truly as simple as that," Cowan shared.

"The consistency of being able to kind of like go out for dinner and then come shop. It makes a difference for the sales." - Rachel Cowan

Buying at the Makers Market store is a way people can keep money local while also building a community.

"The kind of community that you get to live in is the one that you build," said Durnell.