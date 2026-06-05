Missoula man killed in single-vehicle Interstate 90 crash

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) says a 46-year-old Missoula man died Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. near mile marker 103 on westbound Interstate 90, just outside Missoula.

According to an MHP fatality crash report released by Communications Center Supervisor Amanda Reeves, the man was driving a Nissan Altima westbound in the left-hand lane. The vehicle collided with the center barrier and the end of a guardrail before coming to a rest in the median.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, was transported to St. Patrick Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The highway patrol noted that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. While alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the incident, investigators believe speed may have played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.