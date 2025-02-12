Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis announces re-election bid

MISSOULA — Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis announced on Wednesday that she will be running for re-election.
Davis was elected mayor in November 2023 to complete former Mayor John Engen’s term after he passed away. The term ends in November of 2025.
“As your Mayor, I am committed to leading Missoula toward a future where everyone can live, work, recreate, and thrive,” Mayor Davis stated in a news release. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as your mayor. But the job is just beginning, as this shortened first term ends.”
“Having had the unique opportunity to campaign alongside her as a candidate and work with her as a City Council Member, I’ve seen firsthand her dedication, leadership, and deep commitment to our city,” said her former opponent and Missoula Ward 4 City Councilor Mike Nugent. “In her short time as Mayor, Andrea has shown a willingness to tackle our city's most pressing challenges head-on, from advancing critical code reform to tackling housing affordability. I am proud to endorse Andrea Davis for re-election as Mayor of Missoula.”
This year’s General Election will be on November 11, 2025.
The following information was provided in the news release from Mayor Davis:
Mayor Davis is proud of the city’s hard-earned accomplishments in her first year:
Mayor Davis is confident that she can be even more responsive to citizen needs and increase efficiencies for all taxpayers and citizens in the next four years, if re-elected.
- Through a public-private partnership the city began construction on 89 for-sale affordable homes for our workforce.
- The City’s Public Works Department filled thousands of pot-holes, paved miles of streets (and plowed them too!), built new sidewalks and replaced leaky water lines.
- The Council voted to purchase a keystone property strategically located to offer private sector development potential in alignment with the 2023 Midtown Missoula Master Plan.
- The City enhanced and strengthened emergency services, police, and fire protections.
- The City budget process was redefined for greater prioritization and alignment with citizen priorities and the City’s strategic plan.
- With significant community citizen engagement the City adopted the new “Our Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan”. This document guides current and future growth to meet the needs of today, and tomorrow.
The Mayor’s administration is focused on three key priorities for 2025 and beyond that addresses our city’s most pressing challenges while setting the stage for long-term success and sustainability. They include:
- Responsive Local Government for better public service - a responsive, efficient, and innovative government ensures trust, strengthens public services, and supports community well-being.
- Addressing Increasing Costs of living, and strengthening our local economy - to ensure Missoula remains livable and accessible, we need strategic action to support economic resilience and reduce costs to residents.
- Improving Housing Affordability and Choice. Tackling this challenge requires bold policies and collaborative approaches.