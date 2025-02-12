Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis announces re-election bid

MISSOULA — Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis announced on Wednesday that she will be running for re-election.

Davis was elected mayor in November 2023 to complete former Mayor John Engen’s term after he passed away. The term ends in November of 2025.

“As your Mayor, I am committed to leading Missoula toward a future where everyone can live, work, recreate, and thrive,” Mayor Davis stated in a news release. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as your mayor. But the job is just beginning, as this shortened first term ends.”

“Having had the unique opportunity to campaign alongside her as a candidate and work with her as a City Council Member, I’ve seen firsthand her dedication, leadership, and deep commitment to our city,” said her former opponent and Missoula Ward 4 City Councilor Mike Nugent. “In her short time as Mayor, Andrea has shown a willingness to tackle our city's most pressing challenges head-on, from advancing critical code reform to tackling housing affordability. I am proud to endorse Andrea Davis for re-election as Mayor of Missoula.”

This year’s General Election will be on November 11, 2025.

The following information was provided in the news release from Mayor Davis: