Missoula mayor to be appointed on Monday evening

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council will nominate and vote to select a new mayor on Monday evening.

The late mayor John Engen died of pancreatic cancer last month.

The city is on a narrow timeline under state law to appoint a replacement.

Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.

Interviews were conducted last Wednesday by the Montana League of Women Voters.

Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, Teigen Avery, Mike Nugent, and Patrick Weasel Head were selected as the final candidates.

The city council meeting will take place in person at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Missoula City Council Chambers at 140 West Pine Street.