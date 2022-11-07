Missoula midterm elections are upon us, what you need to cast your ballot

MISSOULA - Election Day is upon us, and before you hit the polling places Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, make sure you come prepared to vote.

People will need a photo ID that shows their name and their photo. Voters who don’t have a photo ID can use their current utility bill, bank statement, voter confirmation card, or vehicle registration.

The following are acceptable forms of identification to vote:



Photo ID

Utility bill

Bank statement

Voter confirmation card

Vehicle registration

The Missoula County Elections Center on Russell Street be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Recent court decisions in October ensure Election Day registration will be available to Montanans.

However, elections officials expect longer than normal wait times on Election Day.

Based on previous years, the wait time to register to vote on Election Day could be up to two hours long.

All voters in line by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be served.

Drop boxes will also be available for voters at the Missoula County Elections Center, the Missoula County Fairgrounds and Grey Wolf Peak Casino in Evaro.

It is too late to mail in a ballot as postmarks are not accepted.

The following information pertains to the Missoula County Election s Office:

Elections Center (at 140 N. Russell St in Missoula) will be open on Nov. 8, starting at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It is too late to mail in a ballot

Drop boxes at Missoula County Elections Center and the Missoula County Fairgrounds are available until 8 p.m.

Drop boxes at the Grey Wolf Casino in Evaro are available until 8 p.m.

Find the nearest polling place to you at myvoterspagemt.com

In an effort to combat human error, Missoula County Elections Office says they will pause tabulation at midnight and resume Wednesday at 10 a.m. if needed.

Another good reminder is to bundle up. It’s going to be cold and lines are expected to be long, so come prepared and patient.