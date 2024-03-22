Missoula Municipal Court holds Food for Fines Food Drive

MISSOULA — A can of food is around a dollar at the grocery store.

But at Missoula Municipal Court, they are offering $10 off of court fines in efforts to raise money for Project Community Connect, which is coming back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of success with this, especially with people who are coming in to pay off a speeding ticket or minor violations. It goes to benefit a lot of people who maybe can't afford their court fines so it's really a win-win scenario here because all the food also goes to those who are in need in the community,” said Stephan Thompson, a program manager for the Missoula Municipal Court.

"Food that is being collected by the municipal court is actually going to be set up in a pantry style at Project Community Connect. So, there will be a designated space for it so attendees can come and pick up food with them and take as they need [it the] day of. There will be a ton of other takeaway items for them but this will just be a huge component in addition to that,” Missoula Public Library Community Engagement Specialist Selya Aliva told MTN.

While this is only the second time that the Missoula Municipal Court has done this type of food drive, Judge Eli Parker told MTN there have been some who have donated again to help their community.

"Even folks who have taken part in this program in the past because this is the second time we’ve run it have shown up this time and offered cans even when they don't have any fines to pay for it's become a pay it forward situation,” said Judge Parker.

The court will accept up to 20 cans per person — which adds up to $200 in court fines. To drop them off you could head over to Missoula City Hall and drop food off with the Municipal Court Clerk.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024, is the last day to donate and have your court fines lowered.

