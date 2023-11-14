Missoula music festival promoter withdraws proposal for Playfair Park event

MISSOULA — Following multiple meetings with both residents near Playfair Park and the Missoula City Council, Scott Osburn has withdrawn his proposal for a large music festival to be held in the park.

In an email sent to the Missoula City Council, provided to MTN News by Councilman Mike Nugent, Osburn said the feedback from the community was eye-opening and that this was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of his career.

Osburn also thanked everyone for their feedback on the issue and said he would strategize with Missoula Parks and Recreation on the next steps toward hosting an event of this nature on or off public lands.

Below is the letter that Osburn sent to the Missoula City Council.