Missoula music festival promoter withdraws proposal for Playfair Park event

MISSOULA — Following multiple meetings with both residents near Playfair Park and the Missoula City Council, Scott Osburn has withdrawn his proposal for a large music festival to be held in the park.
In an email sent to the Missoula City Council, provided to MTN News by Councilman Mike Nugent, Osburn said the feedback from the community was eye-opening and that this was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of his career.
Osburn also thanked everyone for their feedback on the issue and said he would strategize with Missoula Parks and Recreation on the next steps toward hosting an event of this nature on or off public lands.
Below is the letter that Osburn sent to the Missoula City Council.
Dear City Council,
Thank you again for your interest in this project although I’m writing to inform you that Parks & Recreation and I have since pulled the current festival proposal in Playfair Park and thus the referral, will not be voted on this upcoming Monday.
The feedback from the community, specifically the neighborhood and user groups, regarding Playfair Park has been eye-opening. This event's first and most important goal was to further bolster the amazing community and provide a family-friendly event for Missoulians. We also hoped it would benefit the community through music, connection, enjoyment of open spaces; financial benefit to parks and recreation, and economic boost for the local tourism and hospitality industries; and many other tangible and intangible benefits that remain long after the festival wraps up each year. Based on the knowledge of Missoula and Montana’s tax structure and Parks & Recs annual budgets, it was our understanding that this annual financial windfall could provide a significant benefit, not only to Park's operating budget but to infrastructure and improvements for the children and users of Playfair Park year-round.
I genuinely mean it, as I mentioned in a few of my meetings this last week, when I say that this has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my career. The value on my end was the interactions with the community and the understanding that the support should be immense if and when we produce a festival in Missoula.
All that said, I want to thank every constituent for the feedback and willingness to speak on this issue, whether for it or against it. I plan to strategize with Parks and Recreation on what the best next steps are in regards to hosting an event of this nature in Missoula, on or off public lands.
Thanks and have a good rest of your weekend,
Scott Osburn
11/11/2023