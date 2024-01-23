Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula northside neighborhood meeting planned for Tuesday

The City of Missoula and community partners will hold an open house to discuss housing and transportation projects impacting the northside neighborhood on Monday evening.
Missoula Northside Open House gfx
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 12:08:28-05

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula and community partners will hold an open house to discuss housing and transportation projects impacting the northside neighborhood on Tuesday.

Large construction projects have been in the works in recent years with more changes coming in the future.

Community leaders will share more details about the planned Scott Street Ravara project, which will create 89 new homes.

An update will also be provided about the Northside Pedestrian Bridge, which has been closed due to structural problems -- as well as other projects happening on the northside.

The open house runs from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Burns Street Community Center located at 1500 Burns Street.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader