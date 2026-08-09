MISSOULA — The Stage II fire restrictions now in place for the City of Missoula and Missoula County caused the Missoula Paddleheads to change their plans for Saturday night's game.

The fireworks shows at Ogren Park are major draws for the community, but current fire restrictions mean no campfires, no open flame during certain hours, and no explosives.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S REPORT BELOW:

Missoula Paddleheads postpone fireworks show due to Stage II fire restrictions

"We had originally planned to have a fireworks show tonight, Saturday the 8th, but there are Stage II fire restrictions in place so we’ve had to pivot and reschedule to September 2nd," Mike Smith, the Paddleheads marketing and promotions manager, said.

Anybody who purchased a ticket to Saturday's game will get a free ticket to the game on Sep. 2 where the team is planning to light up the sky as long as fire conditions improve.

“We are in accordance with the fire restrictions and we're working with the Missoula Fire Department to make sure that we can have the best fireworks show to close out our season on September 2nd," Smith said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Mike Smith, the Paddleheads marketing and promotions manager, said.

In the meantime, the Missoula Paddleheads are helping raise money for the crews battling wildfires across Montana.

“We have a QR code up on our social media right now," Smith added.

The donations will support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Click here to read more.

The Stage II fire restrictions across the Missoula area went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. Click here to view the City of Missoula's resolution and click here to read Missoula County's action.

