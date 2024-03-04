Missoula Parks and Recreation developing new plans for program management

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation is taking on a giant task as they develop a new plan for how to manage their programs.

“Public parks and recreation are for you about you because of you and what you need of us,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler. “However we can serve you to make Missoula — what you dream it to be, let us know what that is.”

Missoula Parks and Recreation is taking on the task of rewriting the Open Space and Trails Comprehensive Master Plan because a lot of things have changed since the last one was written in 2004.

“The pandemic changed the way we think; the way we think about climate and weather,” Gaukler said. “The fact that we continue to be a growing center. Those things have been so instrumental and immense.”

The demand for parks and programs has skyrocketed, and thanks to Missoula Parks and Rec, people get to enjoy different activities all year long.

Even on recent a gloomy March day, people like Danny Detillier and his son Silas enjoy getting out for some family time.

“Sundays are my day off, our day together,” Danny told MTN News. “I find them to be pretty enjoyable for the most part, so any improvement would be a plus.”

Missoula Parks and Recreation is open to many improvements to their system, and if you go to the Missoula Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, you can weigh in during their open house.

The listening process will use several public events through the summer to get ideas with Gaukler saying a draft plan should be ready by next winter.