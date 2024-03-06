Missoula Parks and Recreation holds open house to discuss new master plan

MISSOULA — Dozens of Missoula residents were gathered at the Missoula Public Library on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to take part in an open house on the Missoula Parks, Recreation, Open Space, Trails Master Plan (PROST).

The people who attended gave their opinions on what they liked about the parks and suggestions for possible improvements throughout the next 15 years.

Missoula Parks and Rec will use this feedback to help them develop the plan.

“So this is sort of step one, this is the listening and gathering, and analyzing what do we have today, what gaps exist in the system, who’s not being served, and then we’ll be doing a whole bunch of listening sessions,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler.

“This is the launch ‘cause we’ll also be going to places like the senior center and the food bank and different events through the spring and early summer. Then we’ll synthesize all the data, all the listening and we’ll come back next fall and say here’s what we heard from all of you.”

There will be additional opportunities to provide feedback to Missoula Parks and Recreation, including by taking part in an online survey here.

