Missoula police arrest suspect following pursuit investigation linked to May 24 crash

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department says a suspect has been arrested following a pursuit and crash investigation connected to an incident that occurred May 24, 2026.

Officials said the arrest was made on May 28 after additional reports of reckless driving led officers to the suspect.

The crash investigation remains active and is being handled by the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Missoula Police Department continues its internal review of the incident.

The department said it treats all incidents involving pursuits, crashes and police vehicles as serious matters subject to both investigative and administrative review.

According to investigators, the May 24 incident began after an officer observed a driver operating a vehicle in an extremely reckless manner on Reserve Street, prompting multiple motorists to take evasive action.

Police said the suspect fled into residential areas at a high rate of speed before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

On May 28, 2026, the Missoula County 911 center received reports of a man driving a black Nissan truck recklessly near Moose Creek Trail and Wyoming Street before fleeing on foot toward the river.

Authorities said the vehicle had been reported stolen on May 27 from the 2800 block of Brooks Street.

Responding officers located a man matching the description and identified him as 39-year-old Jesse Baylor, the same suspect from the May 24 investigation.

Police said Baylor fled on foot onto West Broadway Island near the California Street footbridge and was armed with a knife during the encounter.

Officials said he made statements and took actions intended to provoke officers into using deadly force.

Officers deployed a drone and a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit to encourage compliance.

Baylor was taken into custody without injury.

He was remanded to the Missoula County Detention Center on charges including resisting arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal endangerment, aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer and burglary with theft.

Officials said the investigation remains active and no further information will be released at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Missoula police car hits house during pursuit after driver flees in stolen vehicle

Neighborhood groups address road safety questions after Missoula police chase