Missoula police ask for help locating missing man

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing person, 38-year-old Tyler Forrest Monroe.

Monroe was reported missing on Friday. He is described as 6 feet tall, about 165 pounds with grayish hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top with a black backpack.

He may have been in the area of S 4th St W and Myrtle St and the south side of the Russell Street Bridge, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Anyone with information about Monroe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Missoula Police Department’s 24-hour help desk at (406) 552-6300.