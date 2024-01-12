Missoula's Poverello Center preparing for cold, donations needed

MISSOULA — The Poverello Center in Missoula reports it's in urgent need of several items to help people through this cold snap.

Their most-needed items include non-perishable snack items, coffee, and canned vegetables as well as hand warmers, coats, and blankets.

People can drop any of these items off at either the Poverello Center or the Johnson Street Shelter.

Both the Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Shelter say that they are preparing as much as they can so those who are unhoused or unsheltered are safe during the winter weather.

“We're making sure there’s enough space and were making sure our staff is ready to welcome as many people into the building and making sure we have enough warm blankets, warm clothes, warm food to make sure that everyone feels welcome and comfortable,” Poverello Center Communications Coordinator Beckett Redinger.

People who would like to donate or volunteer can find more information at https://thepoverellocenter.org/.