MISSOULA — Missoula law enforcement are ramping up efforts to keep the public safe this Fourth of July weekend as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Watch the full video below:

Missoula prepares for Fourth of July with increased patrols

The Missoula Police Department is increasing patrols and partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to reduce drunken driving over the holiday.

The campaign pushes for alternatives, including using designated drivers or calling an Uber.

"It's the 250th, which is really big. So I have a feeling everybody's going to be really excited, and everybody's going to want to join in festivities," Whitney Bennett, Missoula police public information officer, said.

According to a press release from Missoula police, 579 people were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2024 over the holiday period, making it one of the deadliest times to be on the road in America.

"Those are huge numbers, and it's really sad so I'm hoping that does not happen on our watch in our city," Bennett said.

Police are urging anyone who plans to drink to make arrangements before the celebrations begin.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving so we're asking people to plan ahead," Bennett said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Whitney Bennett, the public information officer for Missoula Police Department

Bennett listed options, encouraging people to use designated drivers or take advantage of local transportation options.

"Either count on friends, themselves be a designated driver, rideshare services, taxi services, which are all accessible here in Missoula in the city limits," Bennett told MTN.

For those flying into Missoula for the holiday, the Missoula airport also has reminders about what travelers can and cannot bring.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Travelers at the Missoula Montana Airport heading through TSA

"Make sure we don't have fireworks in our checked or carry-on bags. Another big one we see, we know people love to enjoy the trails here in Montana, bear spray is a no-no," Missoula's airport deputy director Tim Damrow said.

The Fourth of July marks the start of a busy summer season for the airport, which recently completed a major construction project.

"We've completed the terminal, all of our phases. Everything's operational, ready to go for summer," Damrow said.

As the airport looks ahead to the rest of the summer, Missoula police remain focused on keeping the community safe this weekend.

"It's not 'cause we're trying to bum everybody's fun. It's because we're trying to keep everybody safe," Bennett said.

