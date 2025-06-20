Missoula Pride events all taking place weekend long

MISSOULA — Come rain or shine, the fourth annual Missoula Pride will be taking place all weekend downtown.

All are welcome to join in on downtown community events such as the Main Street Block Party and the Missoula Pride Parade on Saturday to celebrate queer joy.

The parade, which starts at noon on Third and Higgins, has drawn big crowds over the past few years.

The block party will then take over downtown at 1:30 p.m. where you can enjoy live music.

In addition, local makers and vendors as well as food trucks galore will be there between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and non-profit community booths from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The community has the opportunity to celebrate Missoula Pride while also supporting local businesses.

Road closures began at 3 p.m. Friday on Main Street to allow set up to take place.

Businesses on Main Street in downtown Missoula can still be reached on foot or a bicycle.

The full schedule of events can be at Missoula Pride's webpage.