Missoula resident writes guidebook about dogs

Missoula resident Kim West, the owner of Lint Roller Productions, decided to write a guidebook about dogs.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Dec 15, 2023
MISSOULA — During the pandemic, what were you doing? Binge-watching a new show or outdoors and walking?

There's over 130 dogs in her new book called "Far Fetched" as well as date night dog-friendly ideas, dog-friendly trails, where to get free snacks for your fur-baby, stores that are dog friendly and so much more.

But the book isn't just about dogs, it’s also about connecting a community.

"Dogs represent such an unconditional love it’s so pure and unadulterated and I feel like dogs are such a great connector of people as well,” West said. “There's nothing political about dogs. I can encounter anyone on the sidewalk walking their dog and have a wonderful conversation. ‘What’s your dog’s name? What do they like?’ It gives people a spark of joy.

The book has raised over $3,000 for the Humane Society of Western Montana.

Click here for more information about Far Fetched.

