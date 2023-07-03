Missoula residents asked follow fireworks rules, complaint hotline in place

MISSOULA - Officials are asking Missoula residents to refrain from using fireworks over the 4th of July holiday.

The use of most fireworks in the city of Missoula is illegal, including at Fort Missoula Regional Park.



A news release notes that in addition to fire danger concerns, fireworks frighten and disturb neighbors, upset pets, upset veterans and cause injuries.

The Fireworks Report Line — which is run by 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers — is open 24 hours a day through July 5. People may call 406-258-4850 to report violations.

Police officers and Fire department personnel will respond to as many complaints as possible and have the authority to issue citations.

The penalties are $100 plus court costs for a first offense and $300 plus court costs for a second offense during the same calendar year.

The Missoula City Council amended the fireworks ordinance in 2014 to allow the sale and discharge of “novelty” fireworks in the city.

These include sparklers, party poppers and other small fireworks. Visit http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1763/Fireworks for a complete description of what is allowed.