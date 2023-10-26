Missoula road crews busy amidst winter weather

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is focused on managing and caring for the roads following this week’s winter weather, ensuring that priority roads are plowed so drivers can safely travel through the city.

MTN News spoke with Missoula Public Works Streets Deputy Director Brian Hensel who says his plow crews have been busy working to clear the roads.

"We use a priority system which allows the plow operators to go the streets that have the most traffic or bus routes — we always try to get those done first plowed, sand, deiced," Hensel explained. "We understand we don't have adequate resources to get every square inch of asphalt done within a day, so we have to prioritize and create a system that allows us to get as much [done] as efficiently as possible.

Hensel also told MTN News that leaf collection is scheduled to start on Monday, October 30, 2023, depending upon weather conditions.