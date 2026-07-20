MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District is seeking to have new impact fees on new developments outside city limits.

The department largely points to infrastructure needs as they continue to see increased call volume.

(WATCH: Missoula Rural Fire District seeking new impact fees for new developments outside city limits)

Missoula Rural Fire District seeking new impact fees for new developments outside city limits

“The idea behind them is to have growth help offset the cost of growth. So they're a one-time fee that's had a very specific purpose that they can be used for infrastructure needs,” said Cory Horsens, Deputy Chief of the Missoula Rural Fire Department.

Cory Horsens, Deputy Chief of the Missoula Rural Fire Department, says that his department has been seeing a call volume that has increased every year over the past five years, with the exception of 2025.

“Like every other emergency services agency in the area, we’re just trying to keep up with the resources that we have,” said Horsens.

The impact fees are assessed one time when the building application is submitted.

The fees range from $500 for small housing units, all the way up to roughly $2,500 for large dwelling units.

For nonresidential developments, the fees range from roughly $400 to $1,500, depending on the building's size.

The vast majority of the fees collected will go towards maintaining the current operations that the department performs.

“We do have very good apparatus currently, but those wear out as well. So we have a replacement schedule that we need to continue to maintain. Like I said, our station needs are definitely pressing, given that four of our five stations are in need of expansion or renovation. So we definitely have infrastructure needs in the fire districts,” said Horsens.

Approval for the fees will go forth to the Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday, August 13th at their public meeting.