Missoula Temporary Safe Outdoor Space to remain open

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space operates on a piece of private land west of US Highway 93 south of Missoula last winter.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 02, 2021
MISSOULA — While Missoula leaders discuss new ideas to resolve the growing problem of homelessness, one option will continue to be available -- at least for now.

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) opened on a piece of private land west of US Highway 93 south of Missoula last winter.

United Way of Missoula and the Hope Rescue Mission established the camp as a safe alternative to more controversial camps, like Reserve Street, also helping to provide shelter during the pandemic.
The staffed camp continues to operate as spring turns to summer.

Missoula Mayor John Engen said during a Tuesday press conference that with the landowners continuing to help out, he expects the temporary camp to operate as long as there's a current "emergency" with shelter.

