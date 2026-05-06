MISSOULA — Missoula voters have approved Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS)' levies for elementary and high school operations.

Schools in Montana receive 80% of their funding from the state, while the remaining 20% must be approved by voters.

The state sets maximum budget limits for schools, meaning districts cannot request funding above those caps when seeking levy approval.

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Missoula voters approve MCPS elementary and high school levies

About 90% of MCPS's budget goes toward staffing and benefits.

The elementary levy costs $1,356,027, or $6.21 per year for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

The high school levy costs $1,132,187, or $2.77 per year for every $100,000 in assessed property value.

Much of the funding supports extracurricular activities, curriculum updates and staffing.

MCPS Superintendent Micah Hill said the passage of the levies reflects continued community support for education in Missoula.

"We're really fortunate in Missoula and very humbled by our voters that show up and turn out and say, "Yes, we support public education, and we support the programming and the activities and the staff that serve our kids,'" Hill said.

With the passage of both levies, elementary and high school operations will continue as normal.