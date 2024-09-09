Missoula's Caras Park lights up orange for national Hunger Awareness Month

MISSOULA — September marks national Hunger Action Month and the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) is bringing awareness by changing the light colors of Caras Park to orange during the evening.

MFBN was founded in 1983 with a goal of ending hunger through food acquisition and distribution as well as education and advocacy.

MFBN distributes food to 360 partners that include other community food banks, pantries, schools, senior centers and shelters in Montana. MFBN also advocates for policy solutions to address the root causes of hunger.

Over 130,000 Montanans do not have access to reliable sources of sufficient nutritious food, including 1-in-6 children and MFBN is working hard to change that.

The lights in downtown Missoula's Caras Park will be lit orange for the month, the national color for Hunger Action Month. Besides the lights turning orange, MFBN is holding its annual Feed Montana fundraiser.

“Feed Montana [is] our once-a-year fundraiser and it is a great opportunity for individuals and teams to come together and raise funds for our efforts,” said Montana Food Bank Network president and CEO Gale Carlson.

Visit https://mfbn.org/feedmontana/ to donate to the Feed Montana fundraiser.