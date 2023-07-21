Missoula's Home ReSource talks recycled plastic, shopping sustainably

MISSOULA - We recently shared an inside look into plastic bottle recycling in Missoula.

But what happens to the larger plastic items when they’re ready to be recycled? Well, Missoula has a sustainability center to help.

Home ReSource on the corner of Wyoming and Russell St. is ready and willing to accept those larger, more challenging to recycle items. By taking in donations they reuse and re-purpose bigger home and building materials.

Home ReSource Executive Director Kelli Hess took MTN News on a tour of the shop.

"[We have] everything from plastic sinks, to faucets, to light fixtures," she pointed out. "There are so many materials that we process here that have plastic involved. Building materials make up about 50% of the total of materials in our landfill and so sometimes it’s larger plastic items that we’re dealing with.”

Anyone can come by to donate or shop second-hand. By doing so, larger plastic items can be given new life and stay out of the landfill.