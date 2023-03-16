Missoula's Johnson Street emergency winter shelter to close

MISSOULA - The Emergency Winter Shelter at the Johnson Street Community Center will close for the season on April 10, 2023.

The shelter — which opened on Oct. 31, 2022 — has averaged 116 people per night, up from an average of 70 people nightly in 2022, according to a news release.

The Emergency Winter Shelter program, which is now in its fifth year, is a program of the City of Missoula and Missoula County with support from the Human Resource Council.

The Poverello Center operates the shelter by contract as part of the city and county’s Operation Shelter effort.

The City and County each allocated $385,900 to the shelter this season which was funded with American Rescue Plan Act money.

Residents of the new Temporary Safe Outdoor Space off Mullan Road will stay in the Johnson Street Center for two to three weeks in late April or early May as final construction details of the site are completed.