Open house held as Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter prepares to open

Kierra Sam/MTN News
The Emergency Winter Shelter at the Johnson Street Community Center in Missoula will open on Oct. 31. 2022.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 28, 2022
MISSOULA - Leaders with the Poverello Center hosted an open house on Thursday evening ahead of the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter at the Johnson Street Community Center.

The event provided an opportunity for people to come in, see the space, and ask questions before the shelter opens its doors on Oct. 31.

Despite the closing of the Authorized Camping Site on Clark Fork Lane earlier this month, leaders with the Poverello Center say they're confident in the ability to temporarily house, feed, and refer anyone in need during the winter months.

Leaders noted that it takes a collaborative effort between the Poverello Center and organizations across the state to help those in need.

People in need of assistance, or those looking to donate, can visit https://www.engagemissoula.com/safe-shelter for additional information.

