MISSOULA — A new coffee shop in Missoula is working to make a name for itself by importing coffee from all over the world including Ethiopia, Ecuador and Costa Rica.

Floreo Coffee Co is also a new business that caters to a farm-to-cup experience.

The new spot's Founder and Roaster Sebastian Skokan said establishing strong relationships with coffee farmers brings a variety of options to the menu, including the shop's pour over specialty.

Cynthia Carranza takes you behind the scene's of Missoula's new coffee business:

Missoula's new coffee stop offers farm to cup experience

Floreo Coffee Co presents their craft with an information card about the farmer and their history to connect people to the source of their cup.

Skokan said his coffee obsession began when he was working remote.

What started as experimenting with coffee at home has blossomed into Missoula’s latest coffee stop.

“All of our flavors are housemade, so we're always trying to come up with something new and exciting," Skokan said. "I always tell people I'm a bartender in another life. So, I love creating new flavors and unique combinations and drinks,".

Floreo Coffee Co partners with Leaf + Quiet on 235 North 1st Street West, which leads to a plant-filled atmosphere for customers to enjoy.

The coffee shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information you can visit their website or visit their Instagram.