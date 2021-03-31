Missoula's newest hotel opens Wednesday

MISSOULA — Missoula's newest hotel is ready for occupancy, opening a showcase combining a modern, artful approach to the Western Montana experience.

Staff at the the new AC Hotel at the corner of Pattee and Main have been working feverishly for the past several weeks and are expressing excitement to finally be opening the doors…

"Here at AC Hotels we are all families so every staff member is considered a family member and everybody's excitement has been so fun to watch as they started training over at the RI," said Director of Sales Lacy Dequattro as she showed us around the property on Monday . "And as they've moved over to actually fill these spaces, filled out the rooms, build the bar and put the whole hotel together. I've never seen such an amazing team come together and just support one another and they're cannot wait to open the hotel to our guests."

To put it simply, the interior of the AC Hotel is stunning. Corner rooms give a sweeping view of downtown Missoula, with all of the first class amenities travelers will be looking for. That extends to the roof to t he "7R Bar", offering the best view available into Hellgate Canyon, Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo that will be open to the public starting in June.

Dequattro says the hotel designers were so impressed with Western Montana's mountains and rivers, they decided to incorporate that geology and hydrology theme throughout the interior, all complimented by very unique artwork placed by Radius Gallery. And the features are active too, with "train whistles" announcing special offerings in the AC Lounge, and acknowledgement of Missoula's history.

"It really is about that entrepreneurial spirit who wants to travel and see the area and get to feel the city," Dequattro said. "And so that's really what that AC family is here to offer with our hotel is just to be able to let them know where to go, what's happening in town and then to enjoy a beautiful stay where. You have everything that you need and nothing you don't."

The $23-million hotel was developed in cooperation with HomeBase Partners of Bozeman, which also built the Marriott Residence Inn next door.