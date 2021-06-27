Missoula's options to beat the heat next week

MISSOULA — Excessive heat is on its way to Western Montana this coming week.

Temperatures are likely to break records, rising into the high 90s and breaking 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This hot and dry stretch of weather can be dangerous, so it's important to do what you can to stay cool.

In Missoula County, there’s plenty of options to do that like at Splash Montana.

Splash Montana features waterslides, a lazy river, and swimming pools. According to Missoula Parks & Recreation Aquatics Manager, the activity center has a greater access for people this summer than last year.

“This year we're able to operate with 800 people in each session, and so we've made the sessions longer. They're four hours each during the weekdays and three hours on the weekends, and we're able to do things like have a swim meet again, which is great for the pool and for the community,” Seagrave said.

Seagrave said masks are encouraged inside locker rooms and indoor facilities. Employees are enabled to get vaccinated if they choose.

And it’s back to normal. Almost.

“It’s refreshing. It's also a challenge because the seasons can be you know when it's 100 degrees, what they say it might be on Tuesday, it can be very intense. And last year, we didn't have the intensity level,” Seagrave explained.

Daily admission rates are under $10 at this location, but there are even more affordable options to visit.

Missoula County has several free options to quickly get cool and take the kids with. There’s four Splash Decks and two Spray Pools. Those locations are Franklin Park, Bonner Park, Westside Park, Marilyn Park, Sacajawea Park, and Southside Lions Park.

At these locations, the water is self-activated. A button must be pressed to turn on the water pumps. The water is on for one minute then gets shut off. It’s a great way to get cool quickly without wasting water.

In 2020, the splash decks and spray pools were closed to prevent spread of COVID-19, as they are pretty popular places in the heat of the summer. Kids of all ages can get back to enjoying the water in 2021.

These free pools are open from 11am to 9pm when temperatures are above 75 degrees Fahrenheit, which next week is sure to beat.

