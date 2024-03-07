Missoula’s Posh Chocolat eyes product expansion in new facility

MISSOULA — A chocolate company founded by a Missoula couple announced a new chapter of growth and transformation this month as it plans to expand.

Since its inception in January 2005, Posh Chocolat— founded by Jason and Ana Willenbrock — has become a hallmark of chocolate craftsmanship and now, it's on the verge of what the owners described as a groundbreaking evolution.



The expansion includes a new state-of-the-art facility nestled in the heart of Bonner — a 5,000-square-foot shop remodeled from a historic building and situated on the banks of the Blackfoot River near the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

The move not only marks the business's 19th anniversary but also sets the stage for a phase of growth.

“The newly unveiled facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including recently acquired machinery aimed at automating chocolate bar production,” the company said in a statement. “This advancement aligns seamlessly with Posh Chocolat's commitment to expanding its Bean to Bar chocolate line and meeting the demands of esteemed National Park accounts.”

Posh Chocolat now serves as the manufacturer of several national chocolate brands, solidifying its presence as an industry leader, the company said.

Looking ahead, the new facility could support potential retail outlets, and offer space for tours, classes, and private events.

As the downtown location transitions to a new home, One Eleven Boutique will serve as the exclusive retail outlet for Posh Chocolat.

Paige Livingston, the boutique owner, anticipates continuing Posh's tradition of providing truffles and gift boxes, especially during Christmas, Easter, Valentine's, and Mother's Day.

Posh Chocolat products will also grace the shelves of local retail outlets in town, along with boutique hotels and resorts across Montana and the Pacific Northwest.

With questions regarding Posh Chocolat Wholesale products, contact info@poshchocolat.com.