Missoula’s Riverbank Run to feature new course

The Missoula YMCA Riverbank Run is returning in person but with a new course plotted out for the 50th annual event.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 29, 2022
The Riverbank Run will start and finish at the Missoula Family YMCA on South Russell Street.

The course had to be changed this year because of the ongoing construction on the Bear Tracks Bridge.

The event features one mile, 5K, or 10K races, or the signature event the Trifecta, which combines all three.

There is also a virtual option.

This is the YMCA's second-biggest fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Missoula Family YMCA.

Registration is now open. More info at: https://www.ymcamissoula.org/riverbank-run

