MISSOULA — Missoulians laced up their running shoes to support families battling rare and chronic medical conditions at the second annual Run for Rare event, hosted by the ARK Foundation at Fort Missoula Regional Park.

(WATCH: Missoula's Run for Rare celebrates second year and ARK Foundation's first $20,000 grant)

Missoula's Run for Rare celebrates second year and ARK Foundation's first $20,000 grant

The event brought together racers, prizes and community support — and this year carried extra significance as the ARK Foundation celebrated its first $20,000 grant.

The ARK Foundation received a grant from Doug Betters The ARK Foundation received a grant from Doug Betters

ARK Foundation founder and president, Alyssa Keith, said the organization was born from personal experience.

"I remember sitting in a hospital room with my son. There was a lot of unknown, but also thinking about how expensive this was all going to cost," Keith said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News ARK Foundation Founder Alyssa Keith

The $20,000 grant will help Montana families cover travel expenses as they seek pediatric specialty care that is often unavailable close to home.

Doug and Jennifer Betters, supporters of the ARK Foundation, said the need in Montana is greater than many realize.

"In the state of Montana, there's a lot of families out there that again most of the population doesn't realize that have rare genetic disorders or heart defects or dealing with cancer," Jennifer Betters with Doug Betters For The Children said.

Jennifer Betters said progress has been made in expanding pediatric care access in the state, but more work remains.

"We still have a long way to go. And in the meantime, it's really important for all of us to support these families that are trying to get this pediatric care that we can't find here," Betters said.

Race participant Todd Rust said community support is critical for anyone navigating a medical challenge.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Run for Rare, race participant Todd Rust

"I think with any medical condition, a lot of people need help. Medical is a tough thing nowadays," Rust said.

Fellow participant Josh Turner said the event has become a tradition worth returning to.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Run for Rare, race participant Josh Turner

"It was awesome. This is actually the 2nd time we've done it," Turner said.

You can read more about the ARK Foundation and its work by visiting their website.