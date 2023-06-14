Watch Now
Missoula's Zootown Arts Community Center ready for busy Pride weekend

The Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula will be hosting Pride-related events beginning on June 15.
Missoula is gearing up for its busiest weekend of Pride Month and one business will be hosting several different events and classes.
Zootown Arts Community Center
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 10:45:29-04

The Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) will be kicking off the weekend with comedy shows, educational classes and many more Pride-related events.

ZACC venue manager Noelle Huser says while this may be a busy weekend for the center, it’s nothing new for the workers who have been preparing the events.

“We honestly run a pretty busy schedule every month that also includes a lot of queer events but of course, this weekend is going to be a large amount in a short amount of time, so it’s going to be very vibrant around here," Huser said. "But we’re really looking forward to it. I think that this weekend we look forward to. I've been looking forward to it all year round it was really fun last year.”

Noelle Huser in front of the stage at Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula.

Huser says hosting so many events for the weekend is important so that the ZACC can be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“That is a constant for us year-round. We have Queer events and this is a space for Queer people. It’s such an important place for the community to feel safe and to be themselves and be able to express themselves here.”

The events at Zootown Arts Community Center kick off on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A list of Pride events can be found at https://www.zootownarts.org/shows-events/missoula-pride.html

