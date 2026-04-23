MISSOULA — The Montana Flute Association is raising money to send 50 musicians to the National Flute Association convention in Portland after earning a competitive invitation.

Chapters across the state worked together to secure the invitation. University of Montana flute professor Dr. Joanna Berg noted the significance of the accomplishment.

"The National Flute Association is a huge association, and the convention is massive. Hundreds of groups submit audio files every year to be accepted," Berg said.

The group's repertoire sets it apart by showcasing Montana composers, including University of Montana graduate student Sylvia Wood, who wrote a piece titled "Chasing Caribou."

"Having actual players play it is a completely different experience. It's beautiful. It's fun. It's exciting," Wood said.

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Montana Flute Association fundraising to send musicians to national convention

For University of Montana students, the experience offers both musical and personal growth. Emma Seitz serves as the flute club president at the university.

"It's just such a beautiful sound. It has a very, like you can be birds, you can be wind, you can just become so many different things," Seitz said.

"It's an outlet for me to kind of put my best self forward if that makes sense. Like I'm not really concerned with being the best player in the building, but knowing that when I finish a practice session, I'm the best player that I can be," said University of Montana student James Hohn.

The group is fundraising statewide using QR codes to help send 50 Montana flutists to the convention.

Montana Flute Association

The musicians will hold a concert at the Bonner Park Amphitheater on May 3 at 3 p.m., where attendees can learn more about the organization, hear the music and contribute to fundraising efforts.

"Fifty flutes might not sound like a lot, but then when you see 50 flutes on one stage, that's a lot. That's a lot of flute," Seitz said.